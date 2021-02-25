BMW seen as ideal match for Apple as vehicle manufacturing partner

According to Sanford C. Bernstein analysts, BMW could make for an ideal match for “Apple Car” assembly that would pair Apple’s Project Titan project with BMW’s leading innovation and manufacturing know-how talents.
Christoph Rauwald for Bloomberg News:
While discussions have focused on Asian carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co., it’s not the first time BMW’s name has entered the mix.
“In our view, BMW would be the ideal partner for Apple,” analysts Arndt Ellinghorst and Toni Sacconaghi said in a report. “Both companies have a leading innovation claim, superior brand equity and design and are excellent in global manufacturing and value chain management.”
About half a decade ago, reports surfaced of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook visiting BMW’s Munich headquarters. Senior Apple executives traveled to the German luxury-car maker’s Leipzig factory to study how the quirky i3 electric hatchback is made.
MacDailyNews Take: Although an Apple car would likely compete with makers of premium vehicles, it’s important that Apple’s assembler has a strong brand, like BMW, that can stand on its own without being overshadowed (or is a contract assembler already, like Magna Steyr or the budding vehicle assembler Foxconn).
If Apple partnered with a weaker brand (Kia, for example), not only would Apple have to overcome their assembler’s brand reputation, but odds are high that Apple would obliterate that brand. If Apple worked with a Kia, it’d make a ton of sense for both companies that the endeavor to be spun out from Kia as its own entity, with a new name free of any baggage, dedicated solely to contract assembly.
6 Comments
I’d be surprised if Apple partnered with a big name car brand. If it were a prestige brand, they would want to put their name to it, which wouldn’t suit Apple.
It seems much more likely that Apple would use a contract manufacturer or else a company which most do not associate with car manufacturing.
Apple could add $1 trillion to the market cap in short order by purchasing BMW for 46 billion Euro. The Beats acquisition has gone pretty well and that was a much larger purchase when compared to the global automobile market opportunity.
???? The German car companies would never sell out, neither would the Koreans, or the Japanese, you must live under a rock.
how’s that Blackberry / NOKIA / Motorola working out for ya? Apple and Tesla are going to erase the auto manufacturers. Tesla is eating BMW for lunch. Stranger things have happened.
Tesla makes no PROFIT dumbo, there is nothing Tesla does better than a German car company at the actual car level unless you like the fit and finish of a Yugo and going fast in a straight line like Corvette does not make a good car.
Apple and Tesla have nothing in common when it comes to actual PROFIT…..and Tesla is in the same boat when compared to the GERMAN CAR MAKERS NO PROFIT…..
They need to give this AppleCar stuff a rest. Apple already has enough to straighten out with its current products. Talk about counting chickens before they’ve hatched.
If Apple didn’t keep using up tens of billions of dollars on share buybacks, they could have easily bought a car company by now and have an actual car ready for sale. It’s not as though the auto business is flourishing owing to the pandemic, so there are likely more than enough automakers who’d want to work with Apple, or should I say want to get their hands on Apple’s cash.