Apple’s iPhone dominates Japan smartphone market with 53.2% share

IDC Japan this week announced the shipment volume of domestic smartphones in the calendar fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year of 2020. Apple’s iPhone dominates the Japan smartphone market with 53.2% share.

In Q420, total shipments of mobile phones in the domestic market increased 10.6% year-on-year to 11.432 million units. The reason for this increase is that Apple’s shipments, mainly new iPhone 12 models compatible with 5G, increased by 13.8% year-on-year to 6.015 million units, and many Android products also shipped in the low to middle price range. As a result, the number of units increased by 6.5% from the same period of the previous year to 5,286,000 units.

Following Apple’s dominant 53.2% smartphone share was Sharp (12.2% share), Samsung (6.9%), Kyocera (6.7% share), and Sony (6.5%).

Shipments of smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2020 were 11.301 million units (up 10.3% year-on-year).

In addition, for the full year of 2020, shipments increased by 5.9% from the previous year to 33.633 million units. Apple was 2020’s top vendor with 15.637 million iPhone units (46.5% share). Apple shipments increased 8.3% year-on-year. Sharp followed distantly with 4.474 million units (13.3%), Fujitsu with 2.794 million units (8.3% share), Samsung with 2.711 million (8.1%), Kyocera with 2.51 million (7.5%).

For smartphones, shipments for the full year of 2020 increased by 5.9% from the previous year to 33,028,000 units.

Japan Q4 2020 Mobile Phone Shipments Share by Vendor



Note: Includes conventional mobile phones

Source: IDC Japan, 2/2021

Japan Q4 2020 Domestic Smartphone Shipments Share by Vendor



Note: Conventional mobile phones are not included. Smartphones also include foldable ones that use Android as the OS. The end of the total value does not match due to the effect of rounding [rounding].

Source: IDC Japan, 2/2021

MacDailyNews Take: The Japanese hate the iPhone so much they buy one more than every other time they purchase a mobile phone! 😉