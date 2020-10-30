Apple One subscriptions can save you a bundle

Apple began rolling out its Apple One subscription bundles on Friday. Apple One, the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud, is now rolling out to customers.
With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.
Customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.
Here’s how to sign up:
• Open Settings on your iPhone.
• Tap your name at the top of the screen.
• Tap Subscriptions.
• Choose “Get Apple One.”
• Select the plan. Each comes with a one-month free trial.
• Click “Start Free Trial” at the bottom of the screen.
MacDailyNews Take: You can save up to $25/month with Apple One’s Premier plan – not a bad deal!
Already, the keg’s been tapped, so, if you don’t mind, we don’t mind if we do! Prost, everyone! 🍻
6 Comments
Apple One is garbage and exactly what I knew it would be Tim Cook‘s attempt to get people in rolled in Apple Arcade which at least half the people don’t want. If Apple cared about its customers as much as about making money it would’ve offered click options to pick with the user wants and needs.
Does somebody need to explain what a bundle is? You can already order all these services individually. Just click to pick what you want and need. If you want a bundle discount, you have to order a bundle.
With Netflix just announcing a price increase, what Apple is offering in comparison, with “Indi,” is becoming a no-brainer. Personally ATV+ is the only variable that I question per one-to-one comparison….but with the other components, NFLX will be feeling some real headwinds as a result.
As a side note, I heard an analyst (some are good), say that Netflix hiking the price is the only real measure they have to maintain strength.
I save about $20 a month with the premium plan, which makes me a very happy camper.
You also can add “5 family” members to your account as well……think like Netflix…….
PS— the add-on factor of the “Premier One” monthly additions to Services Revenue will be HUGE during the Holidays and onward…….
wait and see….thank me later…..