Apple One subscriptions can save you a bundle

Apple began rolling out its Apple One subscription bundles on Friday. Apple One, the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud, is now rolling out to customers.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

They package together a bunch of Apple's subscription services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage and can save you money over paying for them separately. Here's how to sign up: • Open Settings on your iPhone.

• Tap your name at the top of the screen.

• Tap Subscriptions.

• Choose “Get Apple One.”

• Select the plan. Each comes with a one-month free trial.

• Click “Start Free Trial” at the bottom of the screen.

MacDailyNews Take: You can save up to $25/month with Apple One’s Premier plan – not a bad deal!

Already, the keg’s been tapped, so, if you don’t mind, we don’t mind if we do! Prost, everyone! 🍻