Apple CEO Tim Cook teases ‘a few more exciting things’ coming soon

During Apple’s Q420 conference call with analysts, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company is to bring out more products or services during the rest of 2020 than it has so far announced.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

He didn’t specify any product or service, but typically Apple avoids saying even as much as he has now. “Without giving away too much, I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store,” he said. It’s most likely that he was alluding to forthcoming Apple Silicon Macs, but he may also have meant the expected “AirTags.”

MacDailyNews Take: Pipeline! Of course, we all know at least some of what’s coming because Apple told us back in June, “Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year.” Hopefully, we’ll finally get AirTags alongside, too.