Apple seeds iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM to developers and public beta testers

Apple is releasing iOS 14.2 Gold Master (GM) to developer beta testers today, and to public beta testers. iOS 14.2 GM is rolling out now and can be found in the Settings application.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The release of this beta is particularly notable given the notification about a non-existent update many users have been seeing for the past 24 hours. This isn’t the first time a bug like this has happened. In fact, something similar happened during the iOS 12 beta period in 2018. Essentially, Apple hardcodes the expiration of beta versions of iOS into the springboard. Once that date rolls around, the springboard will automatically display the popup warning repeatedly until an update is installed.

MacDailyNews Note: iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

• Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

• Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

• Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

• Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

• Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

• Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

• New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

• Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

• Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

• Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities