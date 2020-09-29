Apple’s iOS 14.2 delivers new emoji including cockroach, transgender flag, beaver, and more

iOS 14.2 beta 2 was released by Apple to developers today, meaning that new emoji — including cockroach, transgender flag, beaver, and more — are due for public release in the coming weeks.

Jeremy Burge for Emojipedia:

While Apple previewed a subset of its 2020 emoji updates in July, the majority have not been seen until today.

Two emojis not seen from Apple until today include Smiling Face with Tear and Disguised Face.

This is also the first time Apple’s gender variations for people wearing a Tuxedo or Veil have been seen.

Prior releases assigned a man to wear the tuxedo and a woman to wear a veil, but these have been reclassified by Unicode as gender neutral emojis in Emoji 13.0, paving the way for consistent options for women or men to wear either, in addition to the default person design.

Other emojis not shown before by Apple include Mx Claus (a gender-inclusive alternative to Santa Claus or Mrs Claus) and a set of bottle-feeding people.