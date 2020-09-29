Engadget reviews Apple Watch SE: A polished introduction to smartwatches

Apple this month unveiled the Apple Watch SE which packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design – at a very affordable price. Apple’s largest and most advanced Retina display allows customers to easily see more details and the information that matters most, at a glance. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, the Noise app, and more.

Cherlynn Low for Engadget:

Today, most people know what to expect from a good wearable, and while they’ve become more popular, smartwatches still aren’t mainstream.

The Apple Watch SE might just change that. It’s the company’s first new smartwatch that costs under $300, and offers basically everything its more expensive stablemates do, minus advanced features like ECG and blood oxygen sensing. Its processor is a year older than the Series 6’s, and you won’t get an always-on display. At $279, it’s $80 more than the Series 3 that Apple is still selling. Yet, what the Watch SE offers for the price might appeal to iOS users who are smartwatch curious, but haven’t felt confident enough to drop $400 on one.

For $279, the Apple Watch SE packs more features you’d expect from a modern smartwatch than the competition… People contemplating their first smartwatch will find the Watch SE a polished, well-rounded introduction to the category.