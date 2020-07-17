Apple previews new emoji coming to iOS, iPadOS and macOS this year

For World Emoji Day, Apple has revealed to Emojipedia its first preview of the new emoji are coming to iOS this year.

Jeremy Burge for Emojipedia:

Approved by Unicode as part of Emoji 13.0, the emoji list for 2020 was announced in January 2020. Given that each platform vendor creates its own designs for every emoji, these usually take until the second half of the year to arrive in operating system updates for end users.

Today is the first time Apple has shown the following new 2020 emojis, coming later in the year to iOS, iPadOS and macOS:

• Dodo

• Nesting Dolls

• Piñata

• Tamale

• Pinched Fingers

• Boomerang

• Ninja

• Coin

• Anatomical Heart

• Beaver

• Transgender Symbol

• Bubble Tea

• Lungs

Emojis approved and coming to iOS this year (but not previewed today) include Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face, and People Hugging…

Additionally, Apple is providing a number of new Memoji options for various headwear and colored face masks, which can be used as stickers in iOS messaging apps.