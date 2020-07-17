Why President Trump’s Twitter account wasn’t part of massive hack

As Twitter hurried on Wednesday to discover the origin of one of the worst hacks in the social network’s history, the team came to a startling conclusion: The hack was coming from an account inside the house, yet perhaps the most high-profile Twitter accounts of all, President Trump’s (@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS) remained secure.

Mike Isaac, Sheera Frenkel and Kate Conger for The New York Times:

But even by Thursday afternoon, 24 hours after hackers pushed a Bitcoin scam from the accounts of political leaders like Joseph R. Biden Jr. and industry titans like Elon Musk, the company’s researchers were still struggling to nail down many other basic aspects of the breach, including whether an employee had been willfully complicit.

A few things were certain. Investigators know that at least one employee’s account and credentials were taken over and used to gain access to an internal dashboard, allowing the infiltrator to control most Twitter accounts, according to two people briefed on the company’s investigation. They would speak only anonymously because the investigation was still underway. Yet many of the details remained unclear, the people said. Investigators were still trying to determine if the hackers tricked the employee into handing over login information… But another line of inquiry includes whether a Twitter employee was bribed for their credentials, something one person who claimed responsibility for the hack told the technology site Motherboard.

President Trump’s account was not affected by the breach, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said on Thursday. Mr. Trump’s account got extra protection after past incidents, according to a senior administration official and a Twitter employee, who would speak only anonymously because the security measures were private.