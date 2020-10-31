Apple One iCloud subscribers can get up to 4TB storage

Using the new Apple One subscription service that the company launched on Friday, iCloud storage subscribers can get a maximum of 4TB of storage to use, up from the 2TB maximum available without the ‌Apple One‌ bundle.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to an Apple support document, those who need more storage than is provided through ‌Apple One‌ can purchase additional ‌iCloud‌ storage separately, which means with the most expensive ‌Apple One‌ bundle, a maximum of 4TB is available. After you subscribe to ‌Apple One‌, you can buy more ‌iCloud‌ storage if you need more. With both ‌Apple One‌ and an ‌iCloud‌ storage plan, you can have up to 4TB of total ‌iCloud‌ storage. Customers who subscribe to ‌Apple One‌ can also choose other storage amounts for a different mix, such as 50GB with ‌Apple One‌ and 200GB through a separate ‌iCloud‌ purchase, but a total of 4TB is available. That would cost $29.95 for the ‌Apple One‌ plan with 2TB storage and then an additional $9.99 for the 2TB ‌iCloud‌ plan.

MacDailyNews Take: So, for those of us who are bumping up against 2TB of iCloud storage, the option to double it to 4TB is certainly a welcome option! (Also, clean out your iCloud storage, it’s probably full of junk.)