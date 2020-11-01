Apple has outperformed the broader market under President Trump

Just days before the U.S. presidential election, tech’s five most valuable companies reported quarterly results. All five companies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft — have outperformed the broader market during President Trump’s first term.
Big Tech, their collective moniker, has been a huge outperformer during President Trump’s first term. The founders of Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook are now the three richest people in the world, and Google’s two co-founders are in the top 10.
Add in Apple, the biggest U.S. company by market cap, and you’ve got almost $7 trillion in stock market value, accounting for 46% of the Nasdaq 100. The stocks are up between 83% (Alphabet) and 291% (Amazon)… Unlike Amazon, Apple’s 272% market cap increase is not a reflection of growth, which has been subdued.
Apple has rewarded investors with buybacks, repurchasing close to $200 billion worth of stock since 2016, and increased dividend payments. It’s made up for flattening iPhone revenue by building a healthy software and services business and by introducing popular products like AirPods and bolstering Apple Watch sales.
Apple continues to crank out new iPhones and investors continue to bet that consumers will buy them. Earlier this month, the company announced its new lineup of iPhone 12 models, all of which support faster 5G networks.
“We believe wireless carriers are going to offer promotions to drive unit sales of iPhones to a much greater degree than they have in a long time to justify the billions of dollars they are spending to upgrade their networks,” wrote Tom Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, in a report on Oct. 22. Forte recommends buying the stock and says, “Apple’s first lineup of smartphones on 5G networks are better positioned than investors completely appreciate.”
MacDailyNews Take: In Apple’s fiscal 2020, comprising the twelve months ended September 26, 2020, the company posted total net sales of $274.515 billion.
We’ll pause to let that sink in…
That’s up $14.341 billion over FY19’s total net sales of $260.174 billion.
During a global pandemic.
Apple’s buybacks and dividends do help, of course, but growing net sales to $274.515 billion during a global pandemic bodes quite well for future growth, epsecially as the multi-year Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles kicks off FY 2021!
25 Comments
Mark my words from last month:
This 2020 race is over.
The internals are getting even stronger for Trump and the GOP.
President Trump will be re-elected and the Senate majority will likely increase by at least a seat.
Really, the only question in 2020 is how long are Trump’s coattails and will they sweep through a sea change in the House, too.
— First Then, October 22, 2020
See you on November 4th! 😀
Just like Apple outperformed under Obama. MDN stop trying to influence the election for a doichebag. The economy does great under democrats. You’ll see
trump is a criminal and a con man.
not a republican, not a democrat, a criminal and a con man.
Shame on MDN for being conned, and believing that profits are worth the damage to the country.
Apple will be fine and make everyone lots of money.
but trump is a cancer who can’t be gone fast enough.
A blue tsunami is coming. Honesty, decency, and caring will replace the current malevolence in Washington. Trump will spend his remaining years filing for bankruptcy and trying to stay out of jail.
A guy who sold his soul to China in an influence peddling scam plus the required money laundering to cover up the fact is going to restore “honest, decency and caring” to Washington?
You lefties have to be the most intellectually dishonest creatures ever to haunt the face of the earth.
Haha. “Lefties”. What a binary, dim-witted attempt at a slight. Any time someone ignorantly criticizes someone else without any evidence, they are most likely a hypocrite.
I’m not pleading a court case here, chief. You want evidence, it’s already out there in abundance for all to see. But lefties like you will avoid it, ignore it, play it down and pretend it doesn’t exist, because, like I said, you’re the most intellectually dishonest creatures to even haunt the face of the earth.
Misleading headline.
It should have been:
“Apple has outperformed the broader market despite President Trump”
There you go.
You’re parroting the lies of a con man because you have been conned.
trump’s corruption – proven corruption – in a single week goes far beyond anything anyone has ever accused Biden of, without proof, over a half century in public service.
LOL, so what’s new?
Seriously, WTF has any presidency got to do with a company’s bottom line?
Correlation does not imply causation.
But I will say one thing, MDN has become a really boring news aggregator.
So “boring” that you’re here commenting multiple times on a Sunday.
More political B.S. that doesn’t belong here.
What belongs here is whatever MDN chooses to put here.
People choosing to purchase one company’s products and services has nothing to do with the worst presidency in American history.
President Trump is the best President after Abraham Lincoln. 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Apple’s profits benefited from the pandemic, as far more people needed to stay home and rely on technology to communicate.
So… we want more pandemics?
No.
Trump has done nothing but ride Obama’s coat tales and bring the nation to the brink of civil war.
“International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.”
How MDN and CNBC can make silly statements about stateside political economy when only 41% of Apple’s revenue comes from the U.S. is beyond me. Trump has little effect on the production and sales of Apple products and services outside the U.S.
And when you look at that 41% of revenue generated in the U.S., or approximately $51B in the 3rd and 4th quarters 2020 ($59.7B + $60.7B = $121.4B x 41% = $51B), how much of that revenue was the result of Pandemic stimulus? A significant amount, and that amount is now on the books of the U.S. Treasury and taxpayers as debt.
So we can rah-rah Apple’s financial success all we want, and I’m glad Apple is doing well. But ultimately neither the stock market nor sales during a deficit-fueled, stimulus buying spree by consumers is indicative of how well the company is doing.
As a long term professional Apple user and provider of services, I look to the same indicators that I always have as to how the company is doing: 1) TCO (look it up if you don’t know it); 2) forward migration (or not milking past products for all they’re worth); 3) ease of use; 4) productivity; 5) innovation; 6) support to customers; 7) support for developers; 8) resilience to outside market and socio/political forces.
There are more, but Apple is doing exceedingly well in most those categories. So I don’t care about its stock value, nor do I care about revenue numbers or comparisons to the broader tech market. I just care that I can do what I and my clients want with Apple technology, and that I can continue to do that in the foreseeable future, even in the face of a stock market collapse, radical restructuring of the tech market, or socio/political chaos. I stuck with Apple during the dark days of the ’90s when bankruptcy and closing shop were a reality, and borrowing money from Microsoft was a necessity. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.
VOTE BLUE or we’re all gonna die. I sure will. Can’t take any more of these monsters.
You apparently have other issues…. A president leader is nothing to DIE over.. Get a grip on life please.
Rob, you seem new to comments from auramac. He’s lives a triggered life, fyi. Go easy.
No, but the Constitution is.
Hang in there. Tougher fights ahead.
I really used to enjoy the articles on MDN, not so much any more… this dumbassery has driven me away as a subscriber