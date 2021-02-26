Narcos’ Wagner Moura to star opposite Elizabeth Moss in ‘Shining Girls’ for Apple TV+

“Narcos” star Wagner Moura has been tapped as a lead opposite Elisabeth Moss in “Shining Girls,” Apple TV+’s metaphysical thriller series based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel, which comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and MRC Television.
Created and written by Silka Luisa, The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.
Moura will play Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Moss plays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.
In addition to starring, Moss executive produces via her Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus.
Moura is known for his scene-stealing role as real-life drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination
