What will drive Apple stock this year

How will Apple stock fare throughout the rest of this year? The answer to that question hinges on these seven factors affecting AAPL shares.
The past year has delivered not just a stock market crash and a broad technology-sector selloff, but a global pandemic that at least temporarily crippled economies worldwide. Through it all, however, Apple barely flinched; Apple stock is up roughly 70% since this time a year ago.
The question for Apple stock holders, of course, is whether their investment reached critical mass, or whether AAPL shares can continue growing in 2021.
These seven factors will have the most say in that.
#1: The Biggest Factor for Apple Stock: The iPhone 12
#2: More AirPods
#3: M1 Macs
#4: Regulatory Challenges
#5: Pushing Services
#6: The iPhone 13
#7: Dark-Horse Products
MacDailyNews Take: Each of the seven oints are fleshed out in the full article which is a good overview of where Apple is today and what to expect for the rest of the year (also, expect some surprises, as usual).
You are missing the Watch with Continuous Blood Sugar monitoring. The Dexcm G6 appears to me to be the most advanced version of CBM and an Watch more that competed with the G6 costs. I can even see insurance companies providing Watches to patients as long as the patient allows data to be downloaded to company computers.
2021 will be a rough slog for many stocks. My take is that AAPL is well positioned from a financial and product standpoint to weather this turbulence. We’ll see.
The author, like so many in this arena, is wrong. Apple stock is independent of Apple’s product line.
Stock Market 101: Wall Street doesn’t control, decide or “set” the price of a stock. Nor does it “reflect” the state of the economy, let alone the state of any company represented.
For example, the success of Apple (or lack thereof) has no direct effect on the price of Apple’s stock. Rather, when traders are (in general) more interested in selling it than buying it, the price of a stock declines. The opposite is also true.
If you “Play” the stock market (trade) you quickly discover the only way to make money on a rising stock is to be among the first to buy it (when it is still low). And the only way to avoid losing money on a declining stock is to be among the first to sell it (when it is still high). The net result, folks, is traders don’t watch the company behind the stock. They are watching each other. If a few start selling a stock, the rest rush to sell it, too. If they hear some news (or some analyst’s comments) that they think will cause other traders to react, they will try to be among the first to so react. Thus they become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Investors, on the other hand, are interested in the company. They buy and hold for the long term. For them, it’s a savings account with (hopefully) a better return. But because of this, Investors don’t influence price changes in any way — until and unless they sell.
Wall Street is not smart, stupid or clueless. People who cry, “They just don’t understand Apple,” don’t understand the market. It’s a mob-mentality, pure & simple. They don’t care about you, me or Apple. They only care about each other and any “skill” they may have is nothing more than the ability to predict what other traders might do before they do it.
In other words, “traders” are like sheep… If a few suddenly start to run, they all run and in the same direction. Only afterward will “analysts” attempt to figure out why.
What’s the solution for Apple? Minimize their reliance/exposure to traders. So, you begin share buy-backs and bond issues – with an eye toward reducing your risk (from traders) or perhaps one day eliminating it! (Get out of the stock market and go private. All they’d really need is lots of money to fund themselves! Hmmm.)
I’ll get off my soap-box, now.