Apple TV+ drama ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ premieres globally on April 30th

Apple TV+ announced today that “The Mosquito Coast,” the widely anticipated drama series adapted from the best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 30, followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+. The news was unveiled today at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, along with a first look at the Apple Original series.

From award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, “The Mosquito Coast” is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production.

