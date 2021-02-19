Apple’s ‘iPhone 13’ rumored to have 120Hz always-on display

Tech leaker Max Weinbach shared via his YouTube channel “EverythingApplePro” that, while nothing is official, the iPhone 13 will have an always-on OLED screen with refresh rate of 120Hz (ProMotion).

Weinbach called the always=on display a “toned down lock screen” that will offer minimal customization. The clock and battery charge will always be visible and notifications will temporarily pop up when they arrive, he said.

Andrew Gebhart for CNET:

The 120Hz refresh rate might be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro models. In addition to the new screen tech, Weinbach detailed a few camera upgrades as well. Portrait mode will supposedly be available for videos. When taking still pictures, Portrait mode blurs the background of your image. The newest iPhones will apparently be able to maintain this focus on a moving subject in video form. The camera will also have a mode dedicated to astrophotography, so you’ll be able to take great pics of the stars.

MacDailyNews Take: There was an iOS 13, so we expect Apple won’t get superstitious and skip right over “iPhone 13” on the way to “14” à la the mythical “iPhone 9.” Hopefully, they’ll spare us the self-defeating “iPhone 12s” moniker as an always-on ProMotion display would be a big jump in and of itself.