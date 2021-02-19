Apple TV+ reveals first look at ‘Lisey’s Story,’ from creator Stephen King

“Lisey’s Story,” the highly anticipated Apple Original limited series from creator and executive producer Stephen King, executive producer J.J. Abrams, director and executive producer Pablo Larraín, and starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, will make its global debut this summer on Apple TV+. The news was revealed today at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, along with a first look at the star-studded eight-episode series.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang and Ron Cephas Jones star alongside Moore and Owen.

An Apple Original limited series, “Lisey’s Story” is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

“Lisey’s Story” will join upcoming limited series set to premiere on Apple TV+ including “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, and starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn; “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem; “Five Days At Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley; and the recently announced “WeCrashed,” starring Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Jared Leto and Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Anne Hathaway.

