Apple TV+ unveils first look at upcoming dramedy ‘Physical’

Today, at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, Apple TV+ revealed a first look at “Physical,” a new dramedy starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman, and produced by Tomorrow Studios. The 10-episode Apple Original series will make its global premiere this summer on Apple TV+.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

“Physical” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Weisman and Byrne also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Additional executive producers include Craig Gillespie, who directs the pilot, and Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who all serve as directors.

