Apple in active talks with multiple LiDAR suppliers for self-driving car tech

Apple is in discussions with multiple suppliers of self-driving car sensors known as LiDAR, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter” which the outlet characterizes as “a key milestone toward development of its first passenger vehicle.”
Edward Ludlow , Gabrielle Coppola , and Mark Gurman:
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is in active talks with a number of potential suppliers for these laser-based sensors that allow a car’s computer to “see” its surroundings, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the private nature of the discussions…
The ongoing discussions are a sign that Apple has yet to settle on a preferred supplier for lidar and that it’s likely mulling a range of options, including a heavily customized version of the sensors, as it moves toward developing a car design. That’s an indication that a finished product is still several years away…
Apple has been testing its robotaxi technology on public roads in California since 2017. The first version of its test cars, modified Lexus SUVs, used a lidar stack made up of off-the-shelf parts, though this has become a more bespoke effort recently…
Reuters reported in 2019 that Apple was talking to lidar makers, but the autonomous vehicle project was fully rebooted afterward. Apple is now in discussions for next-generation lidar that will be considered cutting edge four to five years from now — another indicator of the company’s timeline, said people familiar with the discussions.
MacDailyNews Note: Lumentum is thought to be the primary LiDAR supplier for Apple’s LiDAR-capable iPhones and iPads.
Elon Musk is surely laughing at Apple. He’s already stated that LIDAR tech is useless for autonomous vehicles. He said that any company who uses LIDAR is DOOMED. So what? Apple has been supposedly doomed for many years for everything it does. Now Apple is putting LIDAR on all of its mobile devices. Tsk, tsk. Apparently, all useless. /s
https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/22/anyone-relying-on-lidar-is-doomed-elon-musk-says/
Apple doesn’t mind spending money on expensive sensors so is apparently on a “fools errand.” Almost everyone seems to believe what Elon Musk says about vehicle autonomy. It looks as though AppleCar will be crashing into things based on Musk’s genius. /s
Lumentum may be the primary supplier for ios devices but I’m assuming it’s not automotive grade. Automotive grade means the device must perform with no degradation of quality from +85C down to -40C at relative humidity of 95%. It must also survive extended (thousand hours) high G load cyclic testing (for the uninitiated, that means shake it hard non stop for many many days and still have it perform in the end). The LIDAR components in ios devices will not survive automotive test, so they probably need to go to suppliers that are able to do it