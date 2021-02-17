Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

In one of the most extensive deals of its kind with big tech, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company News Corp struck a global news deal with Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday.

Helen Coster for Reuters:

The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube. It is a capstone for the 89-year-old media mogul, his son Lachlan and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms. Murdoch previously secured payments from Apple Inc and Facebook Inc for their Apple News and Facebook News products. In Australia, the country’s two largest free-to-air television broadcasters have struck deals with Google collectively worth A$60 million ($47 million) a year, according to media reports. Google has also moved to secure deals with major publishers in the U.K., Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, consumers of “news” should seek it from disparate sources in order to arrive at some semblance of the truth.

As always, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net. The wider, the better.

Readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015