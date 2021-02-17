Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in America

Market research from two sources reveals that the Apple’s flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in America.

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes — graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an industry-leading IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes and features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, with a 4x increase in drop performance, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Featuring the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, the all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts an Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera that increases the total optical zoom range from 4x to 5x. The new Wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, a first for smartphones, for even better image stabilization, and with a faster ƒ/1.6 aperture, 47 percent larger sensor, and bigger 1.7μm pixels, enables an 87 percent increase in low-light performance for photos and videos, the biggest gain ever for iPhone. When combined with A14 Bionic, iPhone 12 Pro Max brings to life impressive computational photography features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video capture with Dolby Vision, and the all-new Apple ProRAW for creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range. And a new LiDAR Scanner delivers 6x faster autofocus in low light, unlocks Night mode portraits, and brings more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Ookla used data from the Speedtest application to discover that the new 5.7-inch iOS handset is the most used 5G model in 49 of 50 states during January 2021, according to PCmag. The iPhone 12 Pro is in second place. Rather than going on app usage, M Science tracked sales of 5G phones in the traditional way. But it also reports that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the top-selling model. Its research indicates that the iPhone 12 is second place, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro. Both companies agree that the much smaller and cheaper iPhone 12 mini has the weakest sales of any new Apple handset. It even falls behind some Android models.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max is an all-around joy to use with an amazing camera, long battery life, and remarkable build quality. No wonder the iPhone 12 Pro Max is so popular!