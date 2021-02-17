Mobile ad companies form ‘Post-IDFA Alliance’ to prepare for Apple privacy changes

Six mobile advertising companies said Wednesday they have formed a partnership called the “Post-IDFA Alliance” to help marketers and app developers adjust to upcoming Apple privacy changes that will allow users to stipulate how ad tracking works on iPhones.

Sheila Dang for Reuters:

The Post-IDFA Alliance will provide tips and best practices to help advertisers and developers ensure ads are placed in front of relevant consumers and the effectiveness of those ads can still be measured after the Apple changes are rolled out, said Mark Ellis, chief executive of mobile marketing company Liftoff, which is part of the alliance. The new partnership also includes Fyber, Chartboost, Singular, InMobi and Vungle, which are companies that specialize in mobile advertising.

MacDailyNews Note: “No IDFA No Problem” is an initiative led by the Post-IDFA Alliance.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 update will give users the choice to block the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) at the app level, while requiring the industry to adopt the App Tracking Transparency framework (ATT) and SKAdnetwork to ensure adherence to Apple’s consumer privacy guidelines.

In response to the update, the alliance — representing demand-side platforms, supply-side platforms, and mobile measurement partners — has launched No IDFA, No Problem, a resource for mobile marketers and app publishers to support a seamless transition to the post-IDFA privacy-oriented landscape. Featuring a wealth of videos, articles, case studies, best practices, webinars, and tools, this website arms app publishers and marketers with actionable information to stay competitive in a more privacy-centric mobile advertising environment.

More info: https://noidfanoproblem.com