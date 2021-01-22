Beleaguered Intel tumbles after new CEO doubles down on internal chip manufacturing

Intel shares tumbled after the incoming CEO pledged to regain the company’s long-lost lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some large investors to shed that part of its business.
“I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Pat Gelsinger said on a conference call to discuss financial results. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.”
He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role Feb. 15, however Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once-mighty manufacturing operation.
“We’re not just interested in closing gaps,” he told analysts on a conference call Thursday. “We’re interested in resuming that position as the unquestioned leader in process technology.”
Keeping production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals… “Where investors are going to be disappointed is that some were expecting some sort of larger announcement of a strategic partnership with TSMC,” said Edward Jones & Co. analyst Logan Purk.
MacDailyNews Take: Gelsinger has the unenviable (besides the huge paycheck and golden parachute) task of trying to rally the tired troops of a stagnant maker of hot, slow, insecure x86 chips after being thoroughly embarrassed by Apple’s first-generation M1 chips.
He’s either faking it with some corporate rah-rah talk or he’s got a screw loose.
Wait until he sees Apple’s M2, M3, etc. He’ll be running to TSMC begging for help.
Patty should transition beleaguered Intel into a maker of “lifestyle” hotplates. Intel would be really good at that.
(Our apologies to computer fan makers worldwide. We know you love Intel utterly and completely.)
I don’t feel bad for him taking over Intel. He will make a personal fortune…. win, lose, or draw.
Apple has for the last couple of months been shipping computers with processors which outperform most Intel chips. In the Mac mini, they have even reduced the price by $100 and significantly improved the performance over the previous model.
OSX does not depend on Intel and it’s going to be interesting to see how other manufacturers will respond. The choices are essentially to stick with Intel, or to go with a different architecture, which will need a different operating system.
Intel are trying to play catch-up but starting from way behind Apple. Apple’s way of keeping quiet about it’s intentions until the product is ready to ship makes things very difficult for rivals. By the time that they realise the need to match what Apple is doing, Apple has been doing it in secret for several years and is already working on the next couple of future iterations.
As much as I like Apple and the M1, I am in no way willing to encourage anyone to give up on US manufacturing and have it all done overseas. It would be wonderful if US companies had the skills to manufacture what Apple designs.
I happen to love hot plates. I’m offended. therefore.
I am impressed with Gelsinger.
No point in settling for 2nd place. He is not shooting for financial targets, he is shooting at the only target that really matters. Being the best. Sounds rather Steve Jobs like. (Jobs had nearly the same task. A tired, old has been company.) A lot of people thought Jobs was nuts to come back to Apple. Time will tell whether Gelsinger is up to the task.