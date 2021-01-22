Apple preps even thinner, higher-end MacBook Air with MagSafe charger

Apple working on an even thinner, even lighter, higher-end MacBook Air model that will include the return of the MagSafe charger.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new computer is planned to be released during the second half of this year at the earliest or in 2022. It will include Apple’s MagSafe charging technology and a next-generation version of the company’s in-house Mac processors. Apple has discussed making the laptop smaller by shrinking the border around the screen, which will remain 13-inches. The new laptop is destined to be a higher-end version of the current MacBook Air, which is expected to remain in the company’s lineup as an entry-level offering.

In addition to the new MacBook Air, Apple is planning its biggest update to the MacBook Pro since 2016, the first redesign of the iMac in nearly a decade, a new Intel-based Mac Pro, and a half-sized Mac Pro desktop with in-house chips.

The upcoming MacBook Pro is an example of Apple’s renewed focus on Mac loyalists. The company is planning to bring back an SD card slot for the next MacBook Pros. The heavily criticized Touch Bar, the current model’s touchscreen function row, is also going.