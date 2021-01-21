Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate to developers

Apple today seeded the Release Candidate (RC) version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 beta 2 eliminates a feature that allowed Apple apps bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11 included a ContentFilterExclusionList that let Apple’s apps like the App Store, Maps, iCloud, and more to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed. These apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built-in Apple apps. That functionality has been removed in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.

When ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 sees a release, Apple apps will be compatible with VPN apps and will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update also improves Bluetooth reliability and includes multiple bug fixes.