M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Apple TV+ viewership jumps in Season 2

Servant, Apple TV+’s thriller from M. Night Shyamalan which launched its second season on January 15th, is showing strong year-to-year viewership growth.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Season 2 premiere week viewership has more than doubled the audience that watched the show during the same time frame in Season 1, sources said.

Making the comparison even more advantageous, Apple TV+ released three episodes at launch for Season 1 in November 2019 vs. only one last week; meaning that the viewing of the Season 2 premiere episode during its first week more than doubled that for the first three episodes from Season 1 combined during post-launch week.

As is the case with all streamers, Apple TV+ does not release hard ratings data but Servant‘s performance is believed to be of the magnitude of such Apple TV+ ratings standouts as Defending Jacob and Ted Lasso.

The Season 2 debut also boosted binging of Season 1 on Apple TV+. The viewing of the 10 episodes from Season 1 skyrocketed more than five times during the Season 2 premiere week vs. the weekly average over the previous six months.