Apple’s first $100 billion quarter earning report could come next week

Apple is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter 2021 (calender Q420) earnings next Wednesday, and expectations are running high that the company will report its first $100 billion quarter ever.
The iPhone 12 includes 5G technology throughout the lineup, and various data points continue to suggest that the newest iPhones are selling extremely well.
The current consensus estimate calls for the Cupertino tech giant to generate $102.6 billion in revenue, well above Apple’s current record for quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion, set in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Apple from $144 to $152, while maintaining an overweight (equivalent to buy) rating on the stock. Analyst Katy Huberty is particularly optimistic heading into the earnings release… Huberty is modeling for revenue of $108.2 billion, about 5% higher than the consensus estimate. The iPhone 12 has been the company’s “most successful product launch in the last five years,” according to Huberty.
MacDailyNews Take: Because of the iPhone 12, and its strong mix that favors higher-priced Pro models, iPhone ASPs will be high, helping to push Apple over the $100 billion quarterly mark for the very first time.
As always, we will bring you Apple’s earnings results as soon as they are made available – just check our home page right around 4:30pm EDT on January 27th. We’ll also cover Apple’s conference call with live notes, as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT that same day.
8 Comments
… and to think that in 1998, Apple announced it’s first profit in five years.
Who could have imagined back then what sort of powerhouse Apple would become?
“Who could have imagined back then what sort of powerhouse Apple would become?”
“As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft.” — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005
Who can think about such things at a time like this?
By Biden’s 3rd day in office, more people would have died from COVID-19 than Union soldiers at Antietam. We cannot become numb to this. This is not normal.
We have seen 3 Pearl Harbors since Joe Biden was sworn in. Let that sink in for a moment.
You can ignore these statistics all you want, but I refuse to do so. We cannot become numb to this – it’s okay to not be okay right now.
Who the hell gives a damn about your political rantings?
Your statement is as if the last three days of deaths didn’t have their infections happen during the last administration’s tenure. Any reality based look at it clearly shows deaths happen five to 25 or more days after infection (with most happening 14+ days after infection). The seven day rolling average deaths in the U.S. has been approximately 3,000 deaths per day for the last two weeks. Why has there been no comment from you about this for all that period?
Enough already!
It’s funny to see people who just don’t get it.
Zip, right over their empty little heads!
First Then’s post above is like an IQ test.
Shadowself failed spectacularly. Who’s next?
It’s not surprising that some people want to ignore these rapidly multiplying deaths. More people are dead from COVID in Biden’s first 2 days than 5 sinking Titanics. We cannot become numb to this carnage on Biden’s watch.
I remember when in the darkest of the dark days several financial analysts were putting out the statement that Apple needed to ship and get revenue from selling a minimum $1 million for Macs in every quarter to survive plus a bit more from associate items.
It’s been a long road, but going from $1 million a quarter to just survive to $100 billion a quarter has been quite the upward trek. I doubt anyone way back then would have predicted such a climb. I know I was not predicting that. Yes, I was one of the stalwarts that even then was predicting that Apple would survive and grow, but I would not have predicted back then Apple growing into the company it is today.
Make it so, Number 1.
If Rod Hall were a samurai in ancient Japan, he would have had to fall on his (wakizashi) sword. But since this is modern America, Rod Hall will get to keep his job and his life in order to mislead more naive investors in the future. Well, no one ever said that analysts have to have any morality or honor.