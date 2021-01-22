EU lawmakers want Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google CEOs at Feb. 1 Big Tech hearing

EU lawmakers have invited the CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet (Google) to a Big Tech hearing in Brussels on February 1st as they look to further regulate U.S. Big Tech.

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

The European Parliament will in the coming months provide input into proposals by the European Commission to force the companies to play fairly with rivals and to do more to tackle online fake news and harmful content or face hefty fines.

“The purpose of the planned hearing is to have an exchange with the chief executive officers of the four globally leading platform companies to learn about their current business models and future concepts as they face the challenges of altering market conditions,” said an invitation sent to the companies seen by Reuters.

“The event will contribute to preparing the members of the European Parliament for the upcoming discussions on potential new regulation for the digital sector. For all these reasons, we wish to clarify that this invitation is for the CEOs only.”