EU lawmakers want Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google CEOs at Feb. 1 Big Tech hearing

EU lawmakers have invited the CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet (Google) to a Big Tech hearing in Brussels on February 1st as they look to further regulate U.S. Big Tech.
The European Parliament will in the coming months provide input into proposals by the European Commission to force the companies to play fairly with rivals and to do more to tackle online fake news and harmful content or face hefty fines.
“The purpose of the planned hearing is to have an exchange with the chief executive officers of the four globally leading platform companies to learn about their current business models and future concepts as they face the challenges of altering market conditions,” said an invitation sent to the companies seen by Reuters.
“The event will contribute to preparing the members of the European Parliament for the upcoming discussions on potential new regulation for the digital sector. For all these reasons, we wish to clarify that this invitation is for the CEOs only.”
MacDailyNews Take: Reuters also reports that “people familiar with the companies doubted they would take up the invitation” to attend this EU Big Tech hearing which we assume is virtual due to COVID-19.
Glad the EU is paying attention, whatever the reason, but sadly, this will never likely come up here in the U.S. again. Vote with your wallet and eyeballs, folks. It’s the only thing that will make a difference.
It will come up here. Biden has an interest in this.
One thing that Europe could do instead of hearings and fines is that they could actually set up competition themselves. Don’t ask Zuckerberg for a better facebook, build it yourselves.
Also something that American conservatives and liberals who dislike Facebook could do. However, that isn’t as much fun as nationalizing private property to provide Government control of “free” expression.