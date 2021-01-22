Brie Larson to star in Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is set to star in and executive produce the drama series Lessons in Chemistry, which has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple in a competitive situation, Variety reports.
Susannah Grant, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for Erin Brockovich, will write and executive produce the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under their Aggregate Films banner…
The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.
MacDailyNews Note: Back in March 2019, Larson was set to star and executive-produce a drama series for Apple TV+, based on the real-life story of CIA undercover agent Amaryllis Fox, but Otterson reports that the “project stalled in the writing phase and was further delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Due to Larson’s shooting schedule for Captain Marvel 2, the project is now on hold.”
Rewarding a total sexist. Great job Apple.
Which sexist? How are they being rewarded?
Interesting fact: Lorene Rogers, the first woman President of the University of Texas at Austin (also the first at any major state university) was a world-class Ph.D. biochemist, but her 1962 application for a teaching position in the Chemistry Department was rejected, forcing her to apply for a position as Professor of Nutrition in the Home Economics Department. By 1974, when she was named President, she was a full professor, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies, and University Vice President. She served until 1979. As of 2021, she is still the only woman President that the University has ever had. Can you identify the sexists in that story?
Brie Larson is the sexist, dummy.
But keep swinging for the fences, chief. Perhaps one of these days you might write something that isn’t completely retarded.
By the way, the show will suck harder than Tim Cockgobbler on an average night.
“Brie Larson is the sexist, dummy.” I may be a dummy, but I haven’t heard any evidence that she is a sexist. Could you provide some, please?
Meanwhile…recent study shows 62% of ‘subscribers’ are free trialers who don’t plan to stay after deals expire….
People are tired of the DNC propaganda machine….
Actually, 62 percent are on the free Apple TV+ trial offer. 29% of those said they do not plan to re-subscribe once the promo period expires;, 30% said they plan to renew, 3% are unsure.
You are correct about one thing: People are tired of the DNC propaganda machine, but shows like “Ted Lasso,” for example, are blessedly free of blatant leftist slant.