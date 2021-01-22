Brie Larson to star in Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is set to star in and executive produce the drama series Lessons in Chemistry, which has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple in a competitive situation, Variety reports.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Susannah Grant, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for Erin Brockovich, will write and executive produce the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under their Aggregate Films banner… The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

MacDailyNews Note: Back in March 2019, Larson was set to star and executive-produce a drama series for Apple TV+, based on the real-life story of CIA undercover agent Amaryllis Fox, but Otterson reports that the “project stalled in the writing phase and was further delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Due to Larson’s shooting schedule for Captain Marvel 2, the project is now on hold.”