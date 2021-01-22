Ahead of Q121 earnings, Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.20, or 1.61%, to $139.07, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $139.85.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 110,666,570 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 108,451,348 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 42.40.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.341 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.341T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.708T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.652T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.283T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $802.531B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $781.856B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $601.523B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $546.650B

• Walmart (WMT) – $414.010B

• Disney (DIS) – $313.413B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $249.689B

• Intel (INTC) – $232.193B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $226.157B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $189.176B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $154.810B

• Sony (SNE) – $124.829B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $111.726B

• IBM (IBM) – $105.679B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $64.260B

• Dell (DELL) – $56.963B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.224B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.589B

• Nokia (NOK) – $23.173B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.370B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.866B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.131B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $81.910M

