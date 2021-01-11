Apple to reveal Q121 earnings results on January 27th

Apple will hold its fiscal year 2021 first quarter (Q121) earnings conference call Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2pm PT/5pm ET, the company confirmed on its Investor Relations page.

As always, we will bring you Apple’s earnings results as soon as they are made available – just check our home page right around 4:30pm EDT on January 27th. We’ll also cover Apple’s conference call with live notes, as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT that same day.

Apple will stream the event as an audio webcast which will be made available here www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/.

The stream will be best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay will require an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

MacDailyNews Note: Due to COVID-19, as with their recent earnings reports, Apple has not provided guidance for its fiscal 2021 first quarter.