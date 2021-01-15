Podcasts+: Apple reportedly plans to launch new podcast subscription service

Apple is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, The Information reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last November, Apple released a Podcasts embeddable web player which allows anyone to generate embed codes for the over 1.5 million shows available. And, last September, amid a continued podcasting push, it became know that Apple had earlier in 2020 acquired Scout FM, a popular podcast app. Last January, Bloomberg News reported that Apple was working on the creation of original podcasts designed to promote programs on its Apple TV+ video streaming service.

More than half of all podcast listening occurs in Apple’s Podcasts app.

Tom Dotan and Jessica Toonkel for The Information:

Apple — long considered the sleeping giant in the podcast space — is waking up. The company, which runs the most widely used podcasting app in the industry, is discussing launching a new subscription service that would charge people to listen to podcasts, according to people familiar with the matter. Such a service could pose a threat to Spotify, SiriusXM, Amazon and other big companies that have in the past couple of years swallowed up podcasting production firms in an effort to gain more control of the podcast ad market. By charging for individual podcasts, Apple could potentially offer podcast creators a chance to make more money, drawing them to its orbit and away from rivals.

First suggested in early February 2004 by journalist Ben Hammersley, “Podcast” is a combination of Apple’s “iPod” digital media player and “broadcast.”

MacDailyNews Take: A new podcast subscription service from Apple? Say “hello” to Podcasts+!