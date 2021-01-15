Apple CEO Tim Cook to appear on ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss Parler, free speech, and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear on Fox News Sunday at 9 a.m. ET (check local listings) with host Chris Wallace, Fox News announced Friday. Cook will talk about Apple’s decision to remove Parler from the App Store, free speech, Big Tech, and more.
Fox News has released a pair of clips ahead of the airing of the full interview on Sunday:
Apple CEO Tim Cook: Big Tech has rules, regulations that people need to abide by
Apple CEO Tim Cook: If Parler got their ‘moderation together,’ the company wouldn’t be suspended
MacDailyNews Take: Again, Apple’s stated reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.
Yet, Twitter, Facebook, etc. have never been suspended from Apple’s App Store.
Anyone who claims that Twitter and/or Facebook have robust content moderation in place that effectively removes harmful or dangerous content that encourages violence and illegal activity is either ignorant or lying.
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier this week, Tim Cook appeared on CBS This Morning where he also stated that Parler can return to the App Store, but they must first comply with Apple’s App Store Terms of Service.
Yet Twitter and Facebook have never been pulled for allowing the same and worse.
Tim Cook is an insufferable hypocrite. So are Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jack Dorsey.
Man, you’re getting a lot of mileage out of these random old tweets. Most of these accounts don’t exist anymore or the tweets were deleted. Kathy Griffin was famously suspended and investigated by DOJ. Facebook and Twitter are not by any stretch perfect, but Parler was even worse than them.
Also, you know there there are equally, if not worse tweets from right wingers that I could screenshot for you (but don’t have the time that you do to copy paste the same screenshots over and over again). I’d show you some pretty awful stuff from Parler too if I had screenshoted them when they existed.
Stop being so intellectually dishonest. Organized incitement of violence was Parler’s downfall. They attacked OUR CAPITAL and killed a Trump supporting capital hill cop.
I want Parler back on the app store too because free speech and all that, but not if it’s going to lead to more of this type of violence. If you were on Parler, you know that you’re being intellectually dishonest.
Even MDN can’t defend Parler directly. They have to go the weak “but they did it to”, instead of directly stating how egregious Parler’s failure to act was.
“Anyone who claims that “…” is either ignorant or lying.”
Wow. MDN has cranked up its thought police role, big time! lol
“Thought police?” You meant Apple, Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon, of course.
So, what is this mythical third option besides “ignorant or lying” that explains Tim Cook’s, and by extension, Apple’s obvious hypocrisy?
JC, I am going to strongly defend MDN against your charge.
To be “thought police” you have to be police. That is to say, you have to be a government employee or be acting on behalf of the government. The police, like other governmental parties, are bound by the First Amendment requirement not to inhibit free expression and the Fourteenth Amendment requirement to provide equal protection and due process.
MDN is a private party, so it can do anything it likes that isn’t illegal and does not violate any of its contractual obligations. It has no duty to avoid expressing opinions some of its readers might find objectionable. It has no duty to provide the objectors with the means to spread their views. It can ignore them, delete their posts, or bar them from the site at MDN’s sole discretion (subject only to the laws protecting certain classes from discrimination in the provision of services).
MDN has no duty to avoid what somebody else might regard as bias. It need not treat all its users alike. For example, it can act against the most blatant offenders first, to make an example of them for others. It need not have that rationale, or any rationale at all. The Fourteenth Amendment rules against arbitrary and capricious conduct only apply to governmental parties. There may be legal rules requiring, for example, good cause before terminating an employee, but any law purporting to restrict MDN from holding a particular view or supporting that view would be unconstitutional.
That applies to Apple too, of course.
Then put it this way: ~If you think or feel this way, then you are that.~
Maybe a better description would be MDN is engaging in gaslighting its readers.
In any case, it is distasteful and political. All of which has torn MDN apart as a neutral source of news, analysis and discussion about Apple. It has become more of a place where the official MDN commentary is driven by the political thought and agenda of a few people.
Maybe that’s what MDN wants, to become a harsh critic of Apple and Tim Cook. And become the voice of conservative and extremist views about technology, society, politics and culture. Not something I’m interested in. I’m only sticking around to see how Trumpism is still tearing apart various segments of our country, and be cognizant about it. And it is ugly, and MDN is doing its best (consciously or not) to inflame it.
I know we’re only a few comments into this story but I want to thank everyone for not making Tim Cook gay jokes, then again this is the MDN comments sections, so perhaps I shouldn’t hold my breath.
If you think Twitter has improved its moderation to eliminate hate and threats you don’t get around much. Bottom line is that anyone with eyes and a brain can see that this was a COORDINATED Big Tech Tyranny effort to take down Parler because it competed with Twitter. If Parler had remained up, it would have overtaken Twitter in weeks. Twitter is a cesspool. Big tech decided that Parler, an independent competing platform, had to be eliminated and they stomped it because they could. Sadly, astonishingly, Apple — the once anti-Big Brother — was a key part of it. This will have a slow deleterious effect on Apple. I once trusted the company, now I don’t. It’s not part of the solution to Big Tech arrogance, it’s part of the problem. Just a few weeks ago, I was considering buying a Home Pod mini and I was definitely looking forward to Air Tags. Now, you couldn’t pay me to have those products in my home. I don’t think I’m alone. I respected Tim Cook immensely — now, not so much. I am sorry he got involved in this.
Apple has no stake in Twitter and have publicly feuded with Facebook about it’s egregious privacy infractions. Will you be exchanging your iPhone for a Samsung rip off too?
Parler was around for 2 years where people on there were free to spew whatever bile they liked with no consequences. Then the capital hill attack happened and they were suspended for their critical role in helping organize the treason. 2 years and they still didn’t take over twitter, what makes you think they were going to do in a couple of weeks?
If Facebook and Twitter were just as bad then why did Parler even exist? Clearly it was because the big two were doing more to boot out bad actors.
Private companies don’t owe you free speech. The government does. Neither will allow incitement of violence.
“If Facebook and Twitter were just as bad then why did Parler even exist? Clearly it was because the big two were doing more to boot out bad actors.”
Wow, utterly stupid. It wasn’t that they were doing more. It’s just that they saw nothing wrong with some peoples way of thinking because it matched their own! Jeezzzzz.
Get rid of the treason behind the messages, ANTIFA, BLM, not the messenger, Parler.
Jarhead has limited him/herself to one post. This is nice and proper, as his/her past repetition and fluffy loquaciousness causes unneeded use of energy and loss of editorial space. Also, the comment section should be mostly free of writing for purely self amusement, as seen with Jarhead’s past postings. It seems he/her enjoys observing his/her writing…which results in unnecessary writing and previously mentioned energy loss.
There’s no denial of free speech…just hoping to minimize dissipation.
Btw, gay jokes are tiring.
Thankfully, we agree on the gay jokes thing. Those comments (which are bountiful) are not just tiring but as you said dissipate energy and focus. Your comment is well written and thoughtful, even if I don’t agree with it. Wish there were more like you on this site. I think you’re missing the point that my “repetitiveness” is actually about the repetitively obtuse comments that I’m replying to on this site. Like, calls to war and gay jokes and threats of violence. I look forward to seeing you call out those regular commentators too with your precise observational style.
Tim Cook, what a F’ing IDIOT!
“Apple CEO Tim Cook: Big Tech has rules, regulations that people need to abide by.”
That’s the problem moron Cook, and the fact that you can’t see it or either choose to ignore it is why you and Big Tech are, in part, guilty of the divisiveness plaguing the land. You and Big Tech are part of the problem, not the solution. When only one segment of the population has had those “rules and regulations” you mentioned applied only to them en masse, THAT’S A PROBLEM. When everyone that hasn’t abided by those “rules and regulations” and yet, hasn’t been dealt with in the same way and same manner, THAT’S A PROBLEM. This is what is angering people regarding the jerks of Big Tech and is what you stepped in. And you stepped in it BIG TIME! It is not Parler you need to be talking to, but who knows who you’ve been talking to and what you’ve been talking about, but the idiots running the cesspools that are Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple, Twitter should all resign. That’s a start. But being interviewed by some masturbating media type by way of pathetic Lib Chris Wallace on a so called Right Wing News Channel thinking this will absolve you of your stupidity to the GOP and Conservative Right, there’s not a snowball’s chance in Hell this will work. CEO’s of Big Tech are about useful as a glass of water on the Titanic. Don’t believe me, see that Censoring Commie Scum @Jack.
“Apple CEO Tim Cook: If Parler got their ‘moderation together,’ the company wouldn’t be suspended”
IF THAT’S NOT CODE…
TRANSLATION: ‘Parler, if you marched in lock step with the rest of us Big Tech Goose Stepping Goon Squads that are Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Twitter regarding the correct ideology to believe, then your ass wouldn’t be grass’.
Give me a fricking break, Apple.
Some have been told to “Shut and sing”, “Shut up and dribble”, “Shut up and dance”, well, to you, I say, “Shut up and…”. That’s it. Just. Shut. Up.