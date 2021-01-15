Apple CEO Tim Cook to appear on ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss Parler, free speech, and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear on Fox News Sunday at 9 a.m. ET (check local listings) with host Chris Wallace, Fox News announced Friday. Cook will talk about Apple’s decision to remove Parler from the App Store, free speech, Big Tech, and more.

Fox News has released a pair of clips ahead of the airing of the full interview on Sunday:

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Big Tech has rules, regulations that people need to abide by



Apple CEO Tim Cook: If Parler got their ‘moderation together,’ the company wouldn’t be suspended



MacDailyNews Take: Again, Apple’s stated reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.

Yet, Twitter, Facebook, etc. have never been suspended from Apple’s App Store.

Anyone who claims that Twitter and/or Facebook have robust content moderation in place that effectively removes harmful or dangerous content that encourages violence and illegal activity is either ignorant or lying.

MacDailyNews Note: Earlier this week, Tim Cook appeared on CBS This Morning where he also stated that Parler can return to the App Store, but they must first comply with Apple’s App Store Terms of Service.