Apple plans to make original podcasts promoting Apple TV+ content

Apple is working on the creation of original podcasts designed to promote programs on its Apple TV+ video streaming service, Bloomberg News reports today, citing “people familiar with the plans.”

First suggested in early February 2004 by journalist Ben Hammersley, “Podcast” is a combination of Apple’s “iPod” digital media player and “broadcast.” Apple’s Podcasts app for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS operating systems is a popular way to listen to podcasts.

Lucas Shaw and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple sent out a request for pitches last summer, asking podcast producers to pitch ideas for audio programs with some connection to its shows, one of the people said. The company has since discussed making podcasts with producers of its original series, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t final. The audio shows would help market Apple’s growing slate of original programs, which have already picked up some accolades. “The Morning Show” earned three nominations at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, and star Jennifer Aniston was named best actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Little America,” an anthology series released Jan. 17, has gotten rave reviews from critics.

MacDailyNews Take: Also, The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Podcasting is hardly a new business for Apple. The company is the dominant distributor of such programs in the U.S. and many international markets. More than half of all podcast listening happens in the company’s Podcasts app.

MacDailyNews Take: It makes perfect sense to leverage podcasting with original content for fans of Apple TV+ series like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Servant, etc. and much more to come!