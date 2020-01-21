President Trump to meet with Apple’s Cook and other CEOs in Davos

At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will attend a breakfast meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and other business leaders, Reuters reports, citing “sources familiar with the situation.”

The World Economic Forum is an international organization for public-private cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does. — The World Economic Forum

David Shepardson for Reuters:

One source initially said Cook was meeting Trump over dinner with other CEOs on Tuesday but later said Cook planned to meet the president for breakfast on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening Trump had dinner with several CEOs in a meeting organized with the help of Trump’s adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, this source added.

MacDailyNews Take: In a recent survey, Apple employees said they support CEO Tim Cook’s relationship with U.S. President Trump. Hopefully, the relationship continues to pay dividends for Apple.