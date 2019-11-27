Apple employees strongly support CEO Tim Cook’s relationship with President Trump

In a new survey, Apple employees said they support CEO Tim Cook’s relationship with U.S. President Trump.

Don Reisinger for Fortune:

The survey, conducted on Fortune’s behalf on the anonymous workplace social network Blind, 81.6% of Apple employees said they support Cook’s efforts to engage the president on matters that “shape policy in Apple’s favor.” The findings, which were collected from more than 100 Apple employees between Thursday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Nov. 25 suggest Cook has strong support among his employees in working with Trump to get favorable results for his company.

Cook has strongly lobbied the president on China-related matters for the past year, with the apparent goal of getting Apple’s products exempted from tariffs. His efforts appear to be working… Last week, the relationship between Trump and Cook was on display again, when the president visited a Mac Pro manufacturing facility in Austin. Flanked by the Apple chief executive, Trump toured the facility and saw how the Mac Pro is made, while the two men shared small talk.

According to the Blind survey, Apple employees are less convinced that the Austin photo opportunity, which took place while impeachment hearings against the president’s conduct were being conducted, was a good look for Cook. In the Fortune-Blind survey, 30.9% of employees said that they “strongly agreed” with Cook participating in the event and 23.5% said that they “agreed” with his participation. However, 17.7% said that they “strongly disagreed” and another 10.3% said that they “disagreed” with Cook’s move. Nearly 18% of employees said that they were indifferent to the event.