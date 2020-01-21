Zens Liberty charger looks close to what Apple wanted AirPower to be

The Zens Liberty charger reminds us that back in September 2017, at the unveiling of iPhone X, Apple gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory that was said to arrive in 2018 with a generous active charging area that would allow iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X customers to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Apple Watch Series 3 and a new optional wireless charging case for AirPods. Apple pulled the plug on March 29, 2019.

The Zens Liberty wireless charging mat may not entirely replicate what Apple wanted their AirPower charger to be, but it does a remarkable job of getting close with free placement on its charging surface and support for two devices at once. It also includes a nice way to charge your Apple Watch, too, resulting in a mat that wirelessly charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Check out the video below from Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

MacDailyNews Take: Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Also, the Zens Liberty’s innards look mighty familiar:

