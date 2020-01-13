Apple TV+: The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup wins Critics’ Choice Award

The Critics Choice Association announced the winners of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night in California.

In the film categories, “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” took home four awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. “1917” followed closely behind, winning three categories.

Best Actor and Best Actress awards were bestowed upon Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy,” respectively, while Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.” The Best Director race resulted in a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

Among the television categories, “Fleabag” took home the most awards, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott. Alex Borstein was a repeat winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as was Best Actor in a Comedy Series winner Bill Hader for “Barry.” “Succession” took home two awards including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. “Watchmen” was also awarded two trophies, for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jean Smart.

Billy Crudup was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

Keegan-Michael Key was on hand to deliver a special tribute to Eddie Murphy, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Murphy was feted for his extraordinary career, including most recently his brilliant performance in Best Comedy winner “Dolemite Is My Name.” As previously announced, Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award for portraying strong female characters whilepromoting women on screen and off, and the award was presented by her co-star from “The Good Place” Ted Danson.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

Source: Critics Choice Association

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Billy Crudup for a well-deserved award. He’s a bright light among many stars who are doing top-notch work in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”