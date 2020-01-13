Samsung skips from Galaxy S10 straight to ‘S20’

Leaked images of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 successor show the South Korean dishwasher maker is skipping all the way to 20: “Galaxy S20.”

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Samsung is anticipated to launch its first flagship device of 2020 on February 11, with the unveiling of a rival to Apple’s iPhone as part of its Galaxy S range. Just a month away from the launch event, photographs of what is thought to be the new model have already leaked, seemingly spoiling most of the main feature announcements.

The photographs published by XDA-Developers include one model booting up, revealing the name as being the “Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.” While the introduction of 5G is expected, with the plus indicating it is a larger-size model of at least two, the biggest element is arguably its name…

As the 2019 release was the Galaxy S10 line, it can be inferred the new models will use the name “S11,” but the images point to Samsung switching to “S20” instead.