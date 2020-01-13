Boom 3D audio app for MacBook Pro, Air can really improve sound quality

Brooke Crothers for Forbes:

Generally, MacBooks have good speakers. Usually better than competing Windows 10 laptops. And the newest MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, has gorgeous room-filling sound. But that doesn’t mean you don’t need an equalizer (EQ).

The Boom 3D audio app is one of my essential apps for the MacBook. I’ve used it on a MacBook Pro 13 (mid-2019) and now on the MacBook Pro 16. On the MBP 13 it made a big difference. On the MacBook Pro 16 — which has amazing sound out the box — the Boom 3D audio app even takes that sound system up a notch…

Whether you’re an audiophile or just want better sound, it’s worth a try.