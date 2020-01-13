Amazon offers second-generation Apple AirPods for $129

Currently, Amazon is offering the second-generation AirPods for $129 (standard charging case), which seems to be the base for sale prices that we’ve seen. Apple’s second-gen. AirPods normally retail for $159, so a $30 savings is nothing to sniff at – you could get a new iPhone case and an Apple Watch band for much less than that!

Apple’s second generation AirPods featured the new Apple-designed H1 chip, developed specifically for headphones, delivers performance efficiencies, faster connect times, more talk time and the convenience of hands-free “Hey Siri.”

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re in the market for some new, replacement, or a second set of AirPods, get ’em while they last!