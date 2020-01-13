Apple’s App Store generates over a billion dollars per week

According to SensorTower, “on average, Apple generated over a billion dollars a week from the half billion plus people visiting its App Store every week in 2019, the latest data shows,” Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

That’s $54.2 billion in the year. User spending at the App Store climbed 16% y-o-y from $47 billion in 2018. The trend isn’t merely visible on Apple’s App Store, even Google Play also saw increased revenues – despite which the sum generated by iOS was 85 percent greater than the $29.3 billion spent on Google Play.

MacDailyNews Take: $54.2 billion. To put this into context, last year Apple’s App Store generated more revenue than Pfizer ($53.647 billion)!