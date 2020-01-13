Filing reveals new MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard likely coming soon

Apple today filed an unreleased Mac with a model identifier of A2289 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, as spotted by MacRumors.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The computer is described as a portable Mac running macOS Catalina. As pure speculation, it is certainly possible that this listing could correspond with the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro last October. There is some hope that the 13-inch model will become a 14-inch model, but that remains uncertain.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, butterfly. Fly far, far away, never to return! It’s highly likely that this is the new 13- or, hopefully, 14-inch MacBook Pro with scissor-mechanism Apple Magic Keyboard.