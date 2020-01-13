Apple’s 5G ‘iPhone 12’ expected to support ‘true’ mmWave 5G

Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors stating that the 2020 5G “iPhone 12” will support the entire 5G spectrum, including mmWave.
We believe that Apple will release new iPhones that support mmWave and Sub-6GHz iPhones at the same time in 2H20.
Because 5G iPhones are divided into Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz + mmWave models, the complexity of new product development is higher, which is also beneficial to Fuzhikang Group of NRE.
According to our latest survey, the development of the Sub-6GHz + mmWave iPhone is progressing as scheduled, and it is expected to ship at the end of 3Q20 or early 4Q20. — Ming-Chi Kuo
MacDailyNews Take: Already, we can almost hear the faint revving of the
2 Comments
The most important question regarding the iPhone 12 is whether it will be a true full-screen device, or will it still feature the dreaded notch.
Even if it supports the entire 5G spectrum, in the U.S. there won’t be enough 5G infrastructure in place next year to make it worthwhile. I’m only basing this on how long it took 4G LTE infrastructure to spread over all the cities in the U.S. Perhaps a few years. I’m still not quite sure how most consumers are going to take advantage of the extra speed. Or why they would need it right away. I hope 5G chips are efficient because added to the tech-head’s need for higher display refresh rates, the battery gains are going to diminish again.