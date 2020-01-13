Apple’s 5G ‘iPhone 12’ expected to support ‘true’ mmWave 5G

Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note to investors stating that the 2020 5G “iPhone 12” will support the entire 5G spectrum, including mmWave.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

We believe that Apple will release new iPhones that support mmWave and Sub-6GHz iPhones at the same time in 2H20.

Because 5G iPhones are divided into Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz + mmWave models, the complexity of new product development is higher, which is also beneficial to Fuzhikang Group of NRE.

According to our latest survey, the development of the Sub-6GHz + mmWave iPhone is progressing as scheduled, and it is expected to ship at the end of 3Q20 or early 4Q20. — Ming-Chi Kuo