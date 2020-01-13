Dave Bautista set to star opposite Jason Momoa in Apple TV+ series ‘See’

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista is set to star opposite Jason Momoa in the second season of the Apple TV+ drama See.
See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.
In addition to Momoa, Bautista joins returning cast Alfre Woodard as Paris, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane and Christian Carmago as Tamacti Jun.
MacDailyNews Take: With an average audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, See is obviously liked more by the audience than by critics (Average Tomatometer of 33%). We’d rate it somewhere between those two extremes, but the series does hold promise. Plenty of excellent TV series take multiple seasons to really find their footing before they take flight.
5 Comments
it was terriblem, i couldn’t even finish it. but apple desperately needs content before they die.
Is this another Apple death knell or just the death knell of Apple TV+. I loved the series and found it a fascinating study in what would happen if our main sensory experience was lost, as a society. The program is incredibly creative and replaces sight with touch and sound, just the way our brains do it. I would not place this between the critics and the audience. The audience likes this, because it is a fascinating unfolding of a struggle between good and evil and the guy trying to bring site back to the world is a great example of a zealot doing evil in the name of good and an evil person seeking redemption, doing good. It is also a study in obsession, control and change. You should watch the whole thing, then see what you think.
“Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it.“.
The real question is “Why is Dave Bautista?”
Dave Bautista = Pedophile apologist