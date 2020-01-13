Dave Bautista set to star opposite Jason Momoa in Apple TV+ series ‘See’

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista is set to star opposite Jason Momoa in the second season of the Apple TV+ drama See.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. In addition to Momoa, Bautista joins returning cast Alfre Woodard as Paris, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane and Christian Carmago as Tamacti Jun.

MacDailyNews Take: With an average audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, See is obviously liked more by the audience than by critics (Average Tomatometer of 33%). We’d rate it somewhere between those two extremes, but the series does hold promise. Plenty of excellent TV series take multiple seasons to really find their footing before they take flight.