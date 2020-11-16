Apple launches new embeddable web player for Podcasts

Apple has released a Podcasts embeddable web player which allows anyone to generate embed codes for the over 1.5 million shows available across the Apple Podcasts service.

Apple Podcasts app features include:

• Stream over 1 million shows with over 30 million episodes.

• Subscribe to any show for free. Get notified when new episodes are available.

• Save your cellular data and listen anywhere. Simply download the episode to your Library.

• Continue listening on all your Apple devices and see your latest episodes in Listen Now.

• Find the most interesting shows picked by our editors, and the most popular shows in Browse.

• Explore updated categories, and collections curated by our editors.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

The codes can be generated from the Apple Podcasts Preview pages on the web or from the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools website. When visitors happen upon the embedded web player, they can interact with the podcast immediately by playing the episode and by opening the Apple Podcasts app for iOS, iPadOS or macOS to learn more about the program or to add it to their existing podcast subscriptions. The new feature aims to help Apple retain and grow its audience of podcast listeners who use its own app for following their favorite audio programs… Apple says its Apple Podcasts web embed is broadly available as of today.

MacDailyNews Take: As per Apple’s embeddable Podcasts , here’s an example using Apple’s code: