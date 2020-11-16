Apple TV+ releases official trailer for ‘Earth At Night In Color’

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for “Earth At Night In Color,” set to debut on on Friday, December 4th.

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and filmed across six continents, this docuseries uses cutting-edge camera technology to capture animals’ nocturnal lives, revealing new behaviors filmed in full color like never before.

From the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, this pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never-before-seen behaviors. “Earth At Night In Color” is produced by Offspring Films. The series is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, and produced by Sam Hodgson.

“Earth At Night In Color” will premiere globally with six episodes on Friday, December 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.