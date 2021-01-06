Apple Silicon-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro releases expected to boost CPU market share

Apple is expected to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon SoCs this year, driving further growth for Apple in CPU market share, putting even more pressure on beleaguered Intel.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce says that although the Apple M1 chip was officially released in November 2020, its market share only reached 0.8% by the end of that year. The first M1 Macs included an 13-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air, and a Mac mini. The pair of MacBook Pro models equipped with a proprietary Apple CPU could the company’s CPU market share up to 7%, TrendForce estimates. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted that new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an Apple chip could arrive by the second or third quarter of 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: Rumors of a MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch Retina display have been around for quite some time now.

Of course, Apple could be saving their 14-inch Mini LED display for the ARM-based “MacBook” that most observers expect to arrive by 2021… — MacDailyNews, May 5, 2020