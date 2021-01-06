Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 118

The experimental browser Apple first introduced four years ago in 2016, Safari Technology Preview, today has a new update.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Safari Technology Preview‌ release 118 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, Scrolling, JavaScript, WebGL, Media, Private Click Measurement, WebRTC, Web API, Accessibility, and Extensions. The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is the built on the new Safari 14 update included in macOS Big Sur with support for Safari Web Extensions imported from other browsers, tab previews, password breach notifications, web authentication with Touch ID, and more.

MacDailyNews Take: The full release notes and download link are here.