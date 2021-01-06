2021 entry-level iPad said to feature thinner, lighter design

The 2021 entry-level iPad (ninth generation) is likely to be based on the third generation iPad Air, Mac Otakara reports, citing a Chinese supplier.

The display size will remain the same as the current iPad (eighth generation) at 10.2 inches, but the new iPad will be significantly thinner at 6.3mm and the weight will be reduced to 460g.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Sources say it will continue to use Touch ID, Lightning ports, Full-Lamination Displays, Anti-reflective Coating, P3 Displays, True Tone Displays etc. iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) have the same display size and housing, but the performance of A-[series] chip may be significantly improved.

MacDailyNews Note: The current eighth generation iPad is 9.8 inches (250.6 mm) x 6.8 inches (174.1 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.5 mm). The Wi-Fi model weighs 1.08 pounds (490 grams) and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model weighs 1.09 pounds (495 grams), so the 2021 model would be significantly thinner and lighter.