Mini LED iPad Pro models and 16-inch MacBook Pro coming this year

Apple is looking to adopt Mini LED displays for its new iPad Pro models and MacBook Pros in 2021, DigiTimes reports, citing “sources from the upstream supply chain.”

Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

The sources expect that Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with miniLED displays and adoption of miniLED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022. The sources [added] that miniLED displays could help brand vendors establish a unique space for creator PCs. As demand for notebooks from CAD users that work at home will continue to rise in 2021 due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic, the sources expect sales of creator PCs to pick up further in the year.

MacDailyNews Take: Costs for Mini LED backlighting is at least 20-30% higher than that for regular LED backlighting, but, for Apple’s Macs, the company will be enjoying significant savings by upgrading to Apple Silicon, offsetting the higher Mini LED costs. We’ll be interested to see how Apple handles Mini LED iPad Pro pricing which have always run on ARM-based silicon.

In December 2019, Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple was planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years.